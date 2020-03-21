Latest coronavirus news in India: Is 20-year-old from Tamil Nadu India’s first community transmission case?

Dr RR Gangakhedkar, head of epidemiology, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) told the Hindustan Times, “We have come to know he has had no travel history, but contact tracing is not a simple process. It has to be thoroughly investigated.”

The Union health ministry has reiterated that India has so far witnessed cases of COVID-19 mostly related to travel and local transmission from imported cases. Community transmission of the disease has not been documented till now.

The Health Ministry on Saturday said that out of 258 confirmed cases in India, 39 foreign are foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore. The total figure includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.