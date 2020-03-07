Latest Coronavirus News in India: DoT asks telecom firms to put awareness messages instead of ringtones

Dial any number and chances are high that you might get to hear awareness messages on coronavirus, instead of ringing tones.

The move follows an order in this regard from the government which has shared the audio clip of the message with telecom operators.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) in an email to telecom operators on Friday asked to incorporate audio clip in the ring back tone till further orders.

One of the telecom operators said the audio clip has not been made available on those numbers where subscribers are paying for caller tunes.

Corporates have swung into action to tackle spread of coronavirus. While some of the companies like Paytm, Twitter etc have given their employees the option to work from home, Reliance Jio is learnt to have disabled biometrics system from attendance and asked employees to use an internal app to mark attendance.