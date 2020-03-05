Latest coronavirus news in India: 3 Kerala students, who recovered, now allowed to travel

The three positive cases --all medical students from Wuhan, epicentre of the virus, were reported from Alapuzha, Thrissur and Kasaragod districts. They have been discharged from hospitals and none of them are under home quarantine. Two of them had travelled by the same flight from Wuhan.

Kerala is also the only state which strictly mandates 28 days of home quarantine for those returning from COVID-19 countries, while it is 14 days at the national level. Till Tuesday, 411 people were under surveillance in Kerala, the break up being 388 in home quarantine and 23 in isolation wards in hospitals.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 29, including 16 Italians touring through Rajasthan. While giving a break-up for 28 coronavirus cases in India, Union Health Minister said one patient is from Delhi, six more, his relatives, are from Agra, one is from Telangana and 16 Italians as well as their Indian driver in Rajasthan. On the other hand, e-commerce payment system Paytm's employee in Gurgaon was tested positive for the coronavirus.