Lata Mangeshkar's melodious voice will always stay with us: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and paid tributes to her.

PM Modi said that legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's melodious voice will always stay with us.

While addressing a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr, PM Modi said: "Lata Didi has gone to the heavenly abode. Many people, like me, will proudly say that they had a close connection with her. Wherever you go, you can always find her loved ones. Her melodious voice will always stay with us, I pay tributes to her with a heavy heart."

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Last rites with full State honours of the legendary singers will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

The Central Government had also announced that two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 02:12 PM IST