Lata Mangeshkar's demise: Yogi Aadityanath, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav pay tribute to legendary singer

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aadityanath, BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday condoled the death of noted playback singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who enthralled millions with her divine voice for eight decades, was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the luminaries from the politics and entertainment industry present at her funeral at Shivaji Park in the Dadar area in the evening.

Modi left the venue after offering her floral tributes. Floral tributes were also paid to her at Shivaji Park on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Here's what the UP leaders said:

The demise of Swar Kokila & Bharat Ratn Lata Mangeshkar is painful and great loss to the art world.

I pray from Lord Ram to give her space in his feet and courage to the grief stricken family and innumerable fans to bear this loss.

----- Yogi Adityanath, UP CM

Lata Ji’s demise is end of an era in the music world. She would always be remembered for her contribution in providing special recognition of India and for the melodious songs sung by her. No other singer of such a great repute was born in the world. Thousands of her songs would always remain in the memory of people. It is an irreparable loss to the nation. I pay heartfelt tribute to Lata Ji. We would do something big in the name of late great singer. If Samajwadi Party comes to power, we would do some big work in respect of Lata Ji.

------Akhilesh Yadav, Former UP CM & Samajwadi Party President

The demise of Lata Mangeshkar, who ruled over heart of people for several decades with her melodious and great voice, is painful. It is an irreparable loss to the music industry. My deep condolence to her family and millions of fans. May nature give courage to all to bear this grief.

------ Mayawati, Former UP CM and National President Bahujan Samaj Party

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 08:33 PM IST