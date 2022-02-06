'Lata Mangeshkar was global icon and she made India proud all over the world: Fans mourn outside her residence

“I liked all her songs including bhajans and filmy songs. I liked her personality, her voice and everything about her. I will always remain her biggest fan, I consider her as a goddess, the avatar of Saraswati. I have been her fan since childhood and I have been listening to her songs for as long as I can remember. I met her when I was 21 years old, in 1984, at Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyagriha in Vile Parle. I had made a collection of her newspaper cut-outs and wrote a few poems about her in a book and she signed it for me. I will never forget that moment. But now I am an old man, I cannot fight with the police or stand on walls to get a glimpse of her, so I'm just sitting in a corner and mourning from inside. If I speak any more words about her, I will definitely start crying.”

Mayaji, Nagpur

Lata didi was a great singer of our country, she was a global icon and she made our country proud all over the world through her talent. She wasn't just a human, she was almost like a Goddess. Not only was her singing very good but even when she spoke, the sound of her voice and the way she spoke was heavenly. There are no words of praise that can do justice to her. There are many singers who sing well and many will come and go but a voice like hers will never be born again. I have been very fond of music since my childhood, and her songs were always my favourite. I feel very sad today as a great personality of our country has left this world today. I liked all her songs but some of my favorites were 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon', 'Naam Gum Jaayega' and 'Meri Awaaz Hi Meri Pehchaan Hai'.

Sushma Sawant, Kalyan

Since eighth standard I've been listening to her songs, I'm a huge fan of Lataji. I am beyond words, my heart is full as I talk about her. During my college days, me and my friends used to come here at her residence to get a glimpse of her, but we did not get to see her, so we used to attend her singing concerts to see her and listen to her lovely songs. My favourite song by Didi is 'Lagja gale'. I will miss her dearly, but all I can do now is remember her through her songs.”

Suchitra Surve, Kalyan

“My eyes are full of tears today as I remember her. Lata didi is the voice of our country, wo sakshat Saraswati ka roop hai (she is the avataar of Goddess Saraswati) and I came here today because I really want to get at least a glimpse of her. But the police are not letting us go anywhere near her residence and telling us to go to Shivaji Park to pay tribute to her. I don't mind even getting a glimpse of her from far away.”

Chaman Gujrati, 67 (along with group of seven people from Gujrat)

“I’ve come along with a group of seven people from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. As soon as we heard the news, me and my group rushed to Mumbai to get a final glimpse of Lata Mangeshkar. I liked her songs very much and I will always miss her. I've been listening to her songs since I was a kid. I will remember her through her melodious songs. I am 67 years old, I did not care about my health or safety, I just wanted to see my favourite singer for the last time.”

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:36 PM IST