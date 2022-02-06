Lata Mangeshkar passes away: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces to play songs of iconic singer at every public spot, govt installation for next 15 days

After announcing a half day on February 7 in honour of singer Lata Mangeshkar, West Bengak chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday also announced to play songs of Bharat Ratna awardee at every public spot, government installation and traffic signals for the next 15 days.

The chief minister has also announced a half day tomorrow to mourn the demise of Mangeshkar and honour her.

Banerjee said she was mesmerised by Mangeshkar's voice, and felt grateful that she held Bengal and the artistes of the east dear to her heart and integral to her magnificent world of music.

"I pay my heart-felt tribute to the departed icon of India, Bharatratna Lata Mangeshkar. While offering my sincerest condolences to her family and the billions of admirers that she leaves behind all over the world, I express my deepest sadness at the demise of the genius that the Nightingale of India truly was," the chief minister tweeted.

"Like all her fans and followers across the planet, I was also mesmerized by her voice and renderings, and felt grateful that she held Bengal and the artistes of the East so dear to her heart and so integral to her magnificent world of music," she added.

Mangeshkar (92) died at a hospital in Mumbai around 8.12 am on Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

