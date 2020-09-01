Last rites of former President Pranab Mukherjee to be held today

Former president Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday in an army hospital Delhi. He was 84.

Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10. As per the health bulletin on Monday morning, he was in a deep coma and on ventilator support.

Last rites to be held today:

The last rites of the former President of India are set to be conducted on Tuesday and his body will be laid in state at his official residence here in the national capital to enable people to pay their last homage.

According to a note issued by the Ministry of Defence, the wreath-laying schedule for official dignitaries will be from 9:15 am to 10:15 am for official dignitaries and 45 minutes for other dignitaries.

This will be followed by an hour's time for the general public to pay homage to the late President at 10 Rajaji Marg.