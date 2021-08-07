Last rites of COVID-19 victims: NHRC notice to Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka on graveyard workers' plight

The petition cited the pan-India phenomenon with a request to the NHRC to act on a war footing on the issue of pain and plight of the crematorium, cemetery, graveyard, Kabristan, hearse workers engaged in last rites of COVID-19 death cases.

They have been denied statutory wages, are living in poor condition, and in utter violation of COVID-19 Guidelines, the plea said, adding that the pain and plight of crematorium/graveyard workers and hearse drivers have been continuing all over India as of now.

The plea said these workers are tired and hungry, overworked and under-protected, and yet the hardships of these unsung heroes have largely gone unnoticed.

As COVID-19 deaths surged, crematorium workers in Bengaluru, many of whom are Dalits, have been subjected to inhuman conditions - including non-payment of wages, denial of statutory benefits, under protection from the coronavirus, and forced to work long hours, the plea cited with a report of AICCTU, said the plea.

Tripathy, who has also raised the human rights issues of students, street children, homeless people, transgenders, sex workers, human rights defenders, journalists, migrant workers, government servants, and private persons engaged in the pandemic related work has stated in his petition that these workers suffer for long working hours of work with bad pay and health hazards with denial of statutory benefits.