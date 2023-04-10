Last-minute cancellations of Air India flights from Hyderabad Airport leave passengers stranded | Representative Image

Dozens of passengers were left stranded at Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad as Air India cancelled several flights at the last minute. Flights to and from various cities including Tirupati, Bangalore, Vizag, and Mysore were cancelled, causing frustration and anger among passengers who had not been informed in advance. Reports of Air India flights being cancelled across multiple airports have also emerged.

Flights cancelled due to operational reasons

Passengers arriving at the airport early in the morning were shocked to hear that their flights had been cancelled due to "operational reasons," with no further explanation provided by Air India management. Forty passengers were affected, and they got into a heated argument with airline staff, expressing anger at the lack of information and wasting their precious time.

Similar incidents have happened in the past

The staff eventually calmed the passengers and assured them of immediate refunds, but failed to provide any alternative travel arrangements. Passengers were frustrated by the lack of planning and communication from Air India, especially since similar incidents had taken place at Shamshabad Airport several times in the past.

Passengers demanded that Air India management take responsibility for ensuring that such incidents do not happen again in the future. They argued that if flights are cancelled, passengers should be informed in advance via messages or other means, to avoid wasting their time and causing unnecessary stress.

The careless attitude of Air India towards providing advance information to passengers has become a major concern. This incident is not the first of its kind, and many passengers have been troubled by last-minute flight cancellations in the past. Air passengers are urging Air India management to take corrective actions and provide better communication and customer service to avoid such incidents in the future.