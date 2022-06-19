Last 3 years historical in terms of discussions in Lok Sabha: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla |

New Delhi: On the successful completion of three years of his tenure, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday stressed that he has always strived to hold discussions on bills with the cooperation of all House members.

He also said that the last three years of his tenure were historical in terms of productivity and discussions in Parliament.

"The last three years were historical in terms of productivity and discussions held in Parliament. I thank PM and all MPs for their cooperation which has increased the public's faith in public representatives and Parliament," Birla told ANI.

Speaking about dealing with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "COVID was a big challenge for all of us. We followed maximum health protocols to ensure everyone's safety. By following all health protocols and cooperation of MPs and staff the Parliament could be run smoothly."

Lok Sabha Speaker also asserted that Parliamentary Standing Committees give their suggestions on various bills and should hold discussions in a time-bound manner.

"Parliamentary Standing Committees give their suggestions on various bills and should hold discussions in a time-bound manner. During my tenure, I have always strived that discussions are held on bills with the cooperation of all members of the House," Birla added.

Om Birla was elected the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha on June 19, 2019, following a motion for election moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, he completed his three years of tenure as Lok Sabha Speaker.