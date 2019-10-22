Laser shows to replace crackers at Delhi’s CP

New Delhi: To curb air pollution and to make people shun use of crackers and participate in curbing air pollution due to burning of stubble in neighbouring states, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has come up with an innovative idea to celebrate Diwali.

Delhi Government has decided to organise a laser show during 4-day festival. This laser show will be organised for 4 days from 26 October to 29 October at Connaught Place, heart of the national capital. "The whole of Connaught Place will be decorated with laser lights.

The laser shows will take place after every one hour, marked with art and cultural programmes alongside the laser show. There will be food courts and markets where people can come and enjoy with their families," said CM Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference at Delhi Secretariat on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, joined by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, appealed to people of Delhi to celebrate a cracker-free and pollution-free Diwali this year.

The Chief Minister also said that there will be no entry passes so people can have free access to the laser show. If this proved a success, this kind of laser shows will be organised at multiple locations next year, informed kejriwal. The laser show will be inaugurated on 26 October by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Private transportation will be banned during this period the laser show is on at Connaught Place. People coming for this laser show and Diwali mela will have to use public transport like Metro or DTC buses.

On the issue of restrictions levied on private transportation, Dy CM Manish Sisodia said, "We have arranged special parking facilities on the nearby locations such as Shivaji Stadium.

Electric vehicles will also be deployed to transport people from one location to another. Since last 10-15 years, we all witnessed reports of high pollution levels during Diwali in particular, and to avoid this unpleasant situation, now we appeal to people to be a part of the community laser Diwali."