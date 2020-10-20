'Largest party, but doesn't have CM candidate': Tejashwi Yadav's jibe at BJP ahead of Bihar polls

As the first phase of the Bihar election draws closer, the various political parties have stepped up their campaign effort. While the BJP has allied with the JD(U) under the aegis of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav is the Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate. The RJD leader had made headlines on Monday after voicing his support for NDA ally-turned-rival Chirag Paswan.
Now, he is back in the news, commenting on the BJP's lack of Chief Ministerial faces and wondering why the party was "deploying full force" against him if he was truly inexperienced. "BJP is the largest party in the world but they don't have any CM candidate...they still remain on crutches," said Yadav while speaking to reporters.
Alleging that the other party was "desperate and in despair", Yadav on Tuesday hit back at the BJP, stating that the five years of experience that had garnered was equivalent to five decades worth of experince.
"They have used full force against me and I am alone. They call me inexperienced but I have been an MLA, Leader of Opposition and also held deputy CM's post. My five years of experience is equivalent to 50 years of experience," he said.
Over the last few days, the RJD leader has repeatedly hit out at the Nitish Kumar led administration. He has also noted earlier that the RJD was one regional party that had never tied up with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for power. As he put it, this was one regional party that had "not compromised with BJP and RSS till date".
"Laluji has always fought. If I just had to become the CM, by selling my honour then I could have become CM by joining hands with BJP," Yadav said during an election rally in Gaya on Sunday.
Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10.
(With inputs from agencies)
