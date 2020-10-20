'Largest party, but doesn't have CM candidate': Tejashwi Yadav's jibe at BJP ahead of Bihar polls

As the first phase of the Bihar election draws closer, the various political parties have stepped up their campaign effort. While the BJP has allied with the JD(U) under the aegis of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav is the Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate. The RJD leader had made headlines on Monday after voicing his support for NDA ally-turned-rival Chirag Paswan.

Now, he is back in the news, commenting on the BJP's lack of Chief Ministerial faces and wondering why the party was "deploying full force" against him if he was truly inexperienced. "BJP is the largest party in the world but they don't have any CM candidate...they still remain on crutches," said Yadav while speaking to reporters.