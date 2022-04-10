e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / India / Largest batch of Lankan refugees arrive in Tamil Nadu by boats as crisis worsen

Largest batch of Lankan refugees arrive in Tamil Nadu by boats as crisis worsen

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to the Centre requesting to permit it to send essentials and medicines to the Tamils in Sri Lanka but the Union Government is yet to respond.

N Chithra | Updated on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 09:08 PM IST

Photo: Twitter Image
Photo: Twitter Image
Advertisement

The largest batch of refugees from Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the economic crisis in the Island nation, comprising 19 persons belonging to five families, arrived on the shores of Dhanuskodi in South Tamil Nadu past midnight on Sunday.

The refugees including six children had travelled illegally on two boats and were dropped off at Arichalmunai, the last point on the Indian side in the South, on Saturday late night. The families then reportedly trekked to reach Dhanuskodi in the wee hours of Sunday.

In the past few weeks, three batches of Sri Lankans had arrived in Rameswaram clandestinely by boats. While the first batch of six persons were initially lodged at the Central Prison in Puzhal, Chennai, subsequently the State Government took an empathetical view and housed them in the Rehabilitation camp at Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district.

Later, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to the Centre requesting to permit it to send essentials and medicines to the Tamils in Sri Lanka but the Union Government is yet to respond.

The refugees who arrived on Sunday said many were starving in Sri Lanka due to the spiralling cost and unavailability of essential commodities in their country.

“We intend to stay in Tamil Nadu and return when the situation improves back home,” said Kasturi one of the refugees.

ALSO READ

India sends vegetables, rations to Colombo as Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis India sends vegetables, rations to Colombo as Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 09:08 PM IST