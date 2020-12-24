'Large screens', leaflets and district-level outreach: BJP's big plans for PM Modi's address to crores of farmers tomorrow

At a time when wide-ranging farmers' protests are reverberating the dissident fabric of the nation, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is expectedly looking foward to swinging the discourse in the administration's favour, through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's highly-anticipated speech to the farmers tomorrow.

According to BJP general secretary Arun Singh, the saffron party has made arrangements for farmers' participation in more than 19,000 venues across the country, and the party's members will also be present.

In Uttar Pradesh alone, more than 3,000 venues have been chosen, he said.

While one crore farmers will directly participate, over five crore of them will hear Modi's speech, he claimed, saying the party will observe the exercise "like a festival".

Moreover, reports state that the party high command has also instructed leaflets, listing benefits of the farmers' schemes initiated by the Narendra Modi-led central government, to be distributed among the farmers ahead of the speech. The contents of the leaflets will also be translated into a number of local languages, reports stated.

Multiple sources have also stated that BJP president JP Nadda has ordered "big screens" to be arranged for the farmers in order for them to listen to the Prime Minister's address. Moreover, district-level programs will also be held at local mandis or APMC markets an hour before Prime Minister Modi's speech, the further drive the point home.

In a major outreach to farmers, the BJP has made plans to ensure participation of over one crore of them at thousands of venues across the nation on Friday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi transfers Rs 18,000 crore to nine crore farmers and interacts with a section of them.