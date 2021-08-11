Landslide hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur: At least 10 dead, around 40 feared trapped; see pics

Chandigarh/ Shimla: At least ten people were killed and between 30 and 40, including women and children, were feared buried under debris after a landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district around noon yesterday. Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Abid Hussain Sadiq, said that ten bodies had been recovered from under the rubble and rescue operation was under way to locate several others trapped.

State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said the landslide and shooting stones occurred at Chaura village under Nugul Sari on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway. A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, which was on its way from Reckong Peo to Haridwar via Shimla with 25 people on board, a Tata Sumo, and a few other vehicles were trapped under the debris. The HRTC bus driver, Mahinder Pal, was rescued and shifted to hospital.

Earlier, Station House Officer of Bhawanagar said around 30 to 40 people were trapped under the debris. Among the dead were five women and a child, a state official spokesperson said.

Of the deceased, two have been identified as Rohit Kumar (25) of Kaiya village in Rampur in Shimla district, and Vijay Kumar (32) of Jhol village in Sujanpur in Hamirpur district, Mokhta said. The State Disaster Management Authority has requisitioned the NDRF team from Nurpur for conducting the search and rescue operation, the SHO said.

District administration officials, search and rescue team comprising members of local police, home guards, NDRF, ITBP, CISF, Quick Response Team (Police) and a medical team were at the site, he said. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the state assembly that there were reports that 50-60 people were feared trapped under the debris, but the exact number was not known.

ANI

ANI

ANI

ANI

ANI

ANI

ANI

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:30 PM IST