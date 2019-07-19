Land for which villagers paid Lagaan , taken away from them

Ten people, including three women, had been shot dead in a village in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, over a land dispute on Wednesday. Twenty three others have been injured in the shootout. Twenty four people have been arrested in connection with the firing.

The incident took place in the Ubha village in the district, where a village chief, identified as Yagya Dutt, had purchased 36 acre agricultural land two years ago. On Wednesday he and his associates went to take possession of the land. The villagers opposed the village chief after which his men allegedly opened fire at them, police said.

Villagers paid Lagaan to a private individual. They didn’t know the name of the person also. All of sudden the lagaan was not stopped for these Villagers. They had no idea that the land was sold to this new person, the village chief, Yagya Dutt.

Villagers have requested the government to probe the incident.