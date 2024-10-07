Land-For-Jobs Scam Case: 'Agencies Are Being Misused,' Says Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav After Getting Bail

Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav | ANI

New Delhi: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav appeared before the Rouse Avenue in Land for job money laundering case alongwith his father former Railway Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and brother Tej Pratap Yadav.

They have been granted bail after they appeared before the court on summons issued on a supplementary charge filed by ED. They have been charge-sheeted without arrest.

After getting bail, Tejaswi Yadav said, "This is a political conspiracy against us, agencies being misused. We have granted bail. There is nothing concrete in this case."

#WATCH | Land for job money laundering case: Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi grants bail to RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav & Tejashwi Yadav on a bail bond of Rs. 1 lakh each. Next hearing on October 25.



Tejashwi Yadav says, "They keep indulging in political…

Accused In Land-For-Job Scam Case Granted Bail

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and other accused persons have been granted bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs. one lakh and one surety bond in the like amount.

Special judge Vishal Gogne granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and other accused persons. The next date of hearing is October 25.

Tej Pratap Yadav was not charge sheeted by the ED but the court found sufficient material against him to issue summons. Tej Pratap Yadav was summoned for the first time in land for job case.

The court has imposed conditions that the accused shall submit their passport to the court and shall not leave the country without prior permission of the court.

The Rouse Avenue court had issued summons to them alongwith six others on September 18.

Earlier a supplementary chargesheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate on August 6.

On July 6, the Rouse Avenue court granted time and directed that ED shall file an additional/ concluding charge sheet by the next date of hearing. The Joint Director of Enforcement Director had also appeared pursuant to a direction of the court. He apprised the court about the status of the investigation and steps taken by the agency.

Earlier, in February, the court had granted bail to Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, and Hridyanand Chaudhary in this case. They were also charge sheeted without arrest by the ED.

In this case, Amit Katyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.