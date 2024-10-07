 Land-For-Jobs Scam Case: 'Agencies Are Being Misused,' Says Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav After Getting Bail
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLand-For-Jobs Scam Case: 'Agencies Are Being Misused,' Says Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav After Getting Bail

Land-For-Jobs Scam Case: 'Agencies Are Being Misused,' Says Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav After Getting Bail

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and other accused persons have been granted bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs. one lakh and one surety bond in the like amount. Special judge Vishal Gogne granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and other accused persons. The next date of hearing is October 25.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav | ANI

New Delhi: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav appeared before the Rouse Avenue in Land for job money laundering case alongwith his father former Railway Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and brother Tej Pratap Yadav.

They have been granted bail after they appeared before the court on summons issued on a supplementary charge filed by ED. They have been charge-sheeted without arrest.

After getting bail, Tejaswi Yadav said, "This is a political conspiracy against us, agencies being misused. We have granted bail. There is nothing concrete in this case."

Read Also
Land-For-Jobs Scam: Delhi Court Grants Bail To RJD Chief Lalu Prasad & His Sons Tejashwi & Tej...
article-image

Accused In Land-For-Job Scam Case Granted Bail

FPJ Shorts
Shehnaaz Gill Debuts 'Apsara' Look With Rajkummar Rao In Sajna Ve Sajna Song (Watch)
Shehnaaz Gill Debuts 'Apsara' Look With Rajkummar Rao In Sajna Ve Sajna Song (Watch)
JBIMS Conducts TEDx On The Theme ‘The Roots of Wisdom’
JBIMS Conducts TEDx On The Theme ‘The Roots of Wisdom’
BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024: Admit Card For Class 6 Entrance Exam OUT
BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024: Admit Card For Class 6 Entrance Exam OUT
Pune: 36-Km Long Metro Phase 2 To Have 44 Stations, Bids Invited For General Consultant; Know Route Map, Project Details & Updates Here
Pune: 36-Km Long Metro Phase 2 To Have 44 Stations, Bids Invited For General Consultant; Know Route Map, Project Details & Updates Here

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and other accused persons have been granted bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs. one lakh and one surety bond in the like amount.

Special judge Vishal Gogne granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and other accused persons. The next date of hearing is October 25.

Tej Pratap Yadav was not charge sheeted by the ED but the court found sufficient material against him to issue summons. Tej Pratap Yadav was summoned for the first time in land for job case.

The court has imposed conditions that the accused shall submit their passport to the court and shall not leave the country without prior permission of the court.

Read Also
'Law & Order Collapsed Under Lalu Prasad Yadav's Govt,' Says Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary
article-image

The Rouse Avenue court had issued summons to them alongwith six others on September 18.

Earlier a supplementary chargesheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate on August 6.

On July 6, the Rouse Avenue court granted time and directed that ED shall file an additional/ concluding charge sheet by the next date of hearing. The Joint Director of Enforcement Director had also appeared pursuant to a direction of the court. He apprised the court about the status of the investigation and steps taken by the agency.

Earlier, in February, the court had granted bail to Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, and Hridyanand Chaudhary in this case. They were also charge sheeted without arrest by the ED.

In this case, Amit Katyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

"This Shows His Upbringing, Mentality..." BJP Slams Tejashwi Yadav For Allegedly Taking Furniture,...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 7, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 7, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 7, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 7, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Shocking Video: Biker Crushed To Death Under Truck Loaded With Empty Gas Cylinders On Highway In...

Shocking Video: Biker Crushed To Death Under Truck Loaded With Empty Gas Cylinders On Highway In...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 7, 2024 - Win Win W-790 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 7, 2024 - Win Win W-790 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners...