Land-for-job scam: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav to appear before CBI in person on March 25

Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav | ANI Photo

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will appear for questioning before the CBI in person on March 25 in connection with the 'land-for-job scam'.

Tejashwi Yadav had approached the Delhi HC seeking stay on CBI summons in connection with the land-for-job scam case.

Tejashwi Yadav's lawyer argued that if the Bihar Deputy CM appears before the central agency, he will be arrested there and then.

The CBI, however, rejected the assumption and said: "At this point of time, there is no endeavour to arrest him, we need him to appear as there are documents to be shown. Appearance through Video Conferencing won't serve the purpose."