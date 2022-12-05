Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant surgery successful, daughter Rohini becomes donor

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rohini Acharya | Twitter/Rohini Acharya

Singapore: The kidney transplant procedure for Lalu Prasad Yadav has been completed at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. The ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch underwent a kidney transplant while Rohini Acharya, his daughter, gave a kidney.

Yadav's eldest daughter Dr. Misa Bharti who is a Rajya Sabha MP, tweeted an update from the hospital, sharing a video of Yadav from the hospital.

The RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant. His daughter Rohini Acharya, based in Singapore, has stepped in to give her father a new lease of life.

पापा का ऑपरेशन सफलतापूर्वक हो गया है, पापा अभी ICU में हैं, होश में हैं और बातें कर पा रहे हैं!



— Dr. Misa Bharti (@MisaBharti) December 5, 2022

Earlier today, Dr. Misa Bharti tweeted an update from the hospital regarding her sister's health, "Donor operation of younger sister Rohini has been done successfully. She is completely healthy now in ICU. Dad's operation is going on now."

छोटी बहन रोहिणी का डोनर का ऑपरेशन सफलतापूर्वक हो गया है। वह पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ अभी ICU में हैं।

— Dr. Misa Bharti (@MisaBharti) December 5, 2022

Misa Bharti wrote that father's operation is going on now and shared pictures with father Lalu Prasad Yadav in a post.

Rohini Acharya herself was giving information every moment till she donated her kidney and was admitted to the hospital.

Ready to rock and roll ✌️

— Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 5, 2022

Yadav, who is currently out on bail. He has been jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.