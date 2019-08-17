Lalu Prasad Yadav will remain national president of RJD: Tej Pratap Yadav

Patna (Bihar): Tej Pratap Yadav, MLA and elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Friday said that his father will remain the national president of the RJD.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav is the national president of RJD and will remain so," said Tej Pratap. After being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases, Yadav was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on December 23, 2017. He has been getting treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi since August 2018.

On the other hand, former Deputy Chief Minister and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav on Friday skipped the crucial meeting of the party, which was chaired by former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. The membership drive and keeping the party intact during this "difficult time" were among other issues discussed during the meeting.