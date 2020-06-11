Lalu Prasad Yadav turns 73: Rabri Devi, netizens wish former Bihar CM

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav has turns 73 today. Sentenced to 7 years in prison for corruption, he has been at a hospital in Ranchi for large parts of his jail term.
Birthday wishes for Lalu Yadav started pouring in on Twitter on Thursday. Lalu Yadav's wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi posted a tweet wishing him and praying for his long life.
Taking to Twitter, Rabri Devi wrote: "Wishing you a very happy birthday. May the grace of God be upon you every moment."
Meanwhile, netizens took to Twitter and wished former Bihar Chief Minister on his birthday. Here's what netizens had to say:
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on June 10 said former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday will be celebrated as 'Garib Samman Diwas' on June 11 by feeding the poor who have been hit the most due to COVID-19 pandemic.
"Tomorrow we will celebrate Lalu Ji's birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas'. Instead of cutting a cake or lighting candles, we will feed the poor. We worry about the poor, unemployment, and farmers while state government only worries about elections," Tejashwi Yadav told news agency ANI.
