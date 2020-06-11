Lalu Prasad Yadav turns 73: Rabri Devi, netizens wish former Bihar CM

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav has turns 73 today. Sentenced to 7 years in prison for corruption, he has been at a hospital in Ranchi for large parts of his jail term.

Birthday wishes for Lalu Yadav started pouring in on Twitter on Thursday. Lalu Yadav's wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi posted a tweet wishing him and praying for his long life.

Taking to Twitter, Rabri Devi wrote: "Wishing you a very happy birthday. May the grace of God be upon you every moment."