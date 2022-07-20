Lalji Tandon, former Madhya Pradesh Governor and Vajpayee protege, passed away 2 years ago

Lalji Tandon |

Then Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away in the early hours of July 21, 2020 at the age of 85. His son, Ashutosh Tandon, announced his death on Twitter with the message “babuji nahi rahe (my father has passed away)”.

Tandon had been hospitalised in Lucknow in June of that with breathing problems, having contracted COVID, and difficulty in urination and fever. He was put on ventilator support on June 11. Medanta Hospital, where he was admitted, said at the time his condition was “serious”.

During investigations, he was diagnosed with chronic liver disease, said the hospital in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the news, and remembered Tandon for his “untiring efforts to serve society”.

“He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance to public welfare,” PM Modi said at the time, adding, “Shri Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji.”

Early Life

He was born in Chowk village in Lucknow on April 12, 1935 to Shivnarayan Tandon and Annpurna Devi. He graduated from Kalicharan Degree College. Tandon married Krishna Tandon on 26 February 1958, with whom he had three sons.

He began his political journey as a member of the Legislative Council, went on to become a minister and then Member of Parliament before he was appointed Governor in Bihar and then Madhya Pradesh.

Political Career

Tandon had been a member of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council) for two terms, 1978–84 and remained the Leader of House, of the Council, 1990–96. Subsequently, he remained a member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for three terms, 1996–2009, and remained the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, 2003–07. He had also served as Urban Development minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet under Mayawati (in the BSP-BJP combine), and also in the Kalyan Singh ministry earlier.

In May 2009, he was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from Lucknow by a margin over 40,000 votes over Rita Bahuguna Joshi of Indian National Congress. The seat was earlier held by former BJP President Atal Bihari Vajpayee since 1991 for four consecutive terms. Despite an enormous electoral spending, Akhilesh Das of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) polled third, trailing by 70 thousand votes.

As a Governor of Bihar, Tandon was praised for streamlining academic activities of the state universities. On 20 July 2019, Tandon was appointed as the 22nd Governor of Madhya Pradesh, replacing Anandiben Patel.