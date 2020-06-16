Lalit Modi alleges foul play in father K.K. Modi, secretary's death

While Modi has raised questions about his father's death, in his latest post, he is alleging that K.K. Modi's longtime confidant and secretary was killed the same night and added that "it is extremely troubling".

A family dispute has broken out, with Lalit Modi and his mother Bina Modi on opposite sides after the death of K.K. Modi. Lalit Modi had earlier tweeted, "My view is very clear all #assets of the #kkmodi #group will be sold. Their is no question of any other solution. Members of the family if they want to continue with a particular Buisness - they have the right to match the highest offer."

In March, the Supreme Court had declined to entertain a plea seeking to vacate the stay imposed on the arbitration proceedings concerning former IPL chairman Lalit Modi and the family property belonging to K.K. Modi Trust.

Lalit Modi's mother Bina Modi had moved a division bench of the Delhi High Court after a single bench refused a stay on the arbitration proceedings ongoing in Singapore among Lalit Modi, Bina Modi and her two other children, Charu Bhartia and Samir Modi.

In the High Court, Bina, Charu and Samir Modi had cited a trust deed between the family members and the K.K. Modi family trust matters, as per Indian laws, cannot be settled through arbitration in a foreign country.

Lalit Modi had submitted in the High Court that all the assets were to be sold, whereas Bina Modi and others had contested it.