Lalan’s death case: Calcutta High Court 'protection’ to CBI officials

Photo Credit: ANI

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday said that the West Bengal CID cannot take any ‘stringent’ action against the CBI officials who have been named in the FIR in Lalan Sheikh’s death case, the prime accused of Bogtui fire massacre.

Lalan's wife on Tuesday had lodged an FIR against seven CBI officials including investigating officer (IO)’s probing other cases in the state alleging that her husband was murdered. Following the FIR, the CBI on Wednesday moved the high court for ‘protection’.

“The court on the basis of prayers made by the CBI said that the CID cannot take any stringent action against CBI officials and further the CID should video shoot the probe. The court also mentioned that the final report of the probe cannot be filed without the permission of the court,” said the sources.

The sources further confirmed that the court has kept ‘open’ the question of a second autopsy of Lalan’s body.

However, Lalan's wife Reshma Bibi, said that she won’t allow the second autopsy.

Earlier while Lalan’s body was being taken to his ancestral home for last rites, the villagers again protested in front of CBI’s temporary camp where the police had to intervene and disperse the mob. The CBI officials speculated that the evidence of the Bogtui fire incident might get tampered for which they started sending the evidence to their head office in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, CID IG Sunil Chowdhury visited the CBI temporary camp to start the probe in Lalan’s death.

Political slugfest also remained unabated as the ruling party slammed CBI for the death of an accused in its custody.