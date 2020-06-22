Lala Lajpatrai College in association with Dhurakij Pundit University, Bangkok organise research conference

In times when all of mankind is under attack by the deadly Covid 19 pandemic and as a result of which all countries around the world have imposed lockdowns in different manners, Mumbai has been no exception to this pandemic and in fact Mumbai has seen a rising number of cases as a result of which the government has announced closure of all schools & colleges for the past few months. However the teaching fraternity has been making the utmost utilization of this lockdown period by constantly upgrading their knowledge by holding a good number of webinars, conferences & faculty development programs.

Lala Lajpatrai College of Commerce & Economics has been one of the pillars of education in the city of Mumbai since its establishment in 1972 & under the able guidance and management of Dr. Kamal Gupta - Chairman & Dr. Sunil Gupta – Trustee of Lala Lajpatrai Memorial Trust the college has been consistently serving the student population of not only Mumbai but from all over India and even abroad, and helping them to become responsible citizens and successful members of society in their chosen fields. The college has a number of reputed alumni members who are today shining stars in various horizons.

The college has always sought to continuously push the envelope to the farthest in its quest for excellence and as part of this endeavor, the college has a firmly established research calendar whereby the college has been consistently and continuously organizing research conferences & seminars to give opportunity and a platform for new thought and knowledge of budding researchers, academicians and scholars and to enable this fresh outlook to reach the society for betterment of all.

In this context, the college has partnered with Dhurakij Pundit University (DPU), Thailand, one of Thailand’s leading universities since 1968 which has a growing reputation among international academic communities, to synergize the efforts in the field of education and to provide students with a wider array of choices and all round holistic development by way of international exposure with student exchange programs planned between the partners.

Not to be defeated by the lockdown and to continue its strive for excellence in research and education, Lala Lajpatrai College of Commerce & Economics in collaboration with Dhurakij Pundit University (Thailand) organized the first ever Online International Conference on 20th June 2020 titled “CHANGING BUSINESS DYNAMICS & SUSTAINABILITY IN THE VUCA WORLD”.

The conference hosted discussions on various sub-themes in the field of Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, Law, General Management & Information Technology.

The main objective of the conference was to focus on the VUCA (Volatily, Uncertainty, Complexity & Ambiguity) environment which countries and businesses across the globe are facing today due to the COVID 19 pandemic resulting in a domino effect on businesses and economies alike. The intention of the focus was to bring out new ideas and solutions as to how this uncertain environment can be tackled in the coming times and how economies around the world, especially India, can kick-start their economic u-turn, back to the days of growth and development.

The Conference was graced by several high profile education luminaries & industry stalwarts from Thailand, United States of America & Switzerland, keeping in tune with the International flavor of the conference. The Chief Guest of the conference was Dr. Pattanant Petchchedchoo, Vice President for Academic Affairs, DPU & the keynote address was delivered by Dr. Siridach Kumsuprom, Dean College of Innovative Business & Accountancy, DPU.

The Technical address was delivered by Tanuja Vedapudi, Business Architect - Product Owner, Customer Data Operations, Ford Motor Company – Detroit, USA while the Valedictory address was delivered by Manu Vedapudi, Director – Digital Transformation, Strategy & Implementation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, USA.

There was also an address by Member of the Conference Advisory Committee Ankit Jamwal, Vice President Platforms & Application, ABB Company, Zurich, Switzerland.