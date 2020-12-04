Lakshadweep Administrator Dineshwar Sharma passes away; PM Modi, President Kovind and others pay tribute

New Delhi: Lakshadweep Administrator Dineshwar Sharma passed away on Friday due to lung-related complications. He was 66.

Sharma, a former director of the Intelligence Bureau, was appointed as the administrator of Lakshadweep in October 2019. Prior to this, he was an interlocutor for the Centre to Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma was a 1976-batch IPS officer and belonged to the Kerala cadre. In 1997, he was awarded the prestigious Indian Police Medal for the meritorious service. In 2003, he also received the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others condoled the death of Sharma.

"Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long lasting contributions to India's policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.