Lakshadweep Administrator Dineshwar Sharma passes away; PM Modi, President Kovind and others pay tribute

New Delhi: Lakshadweep Administrator Dineshwar Sharma passed away on Friday due to lung-related complications. He was 66.
Sharma, a former director of the Intelligence Bureau, was appointed as the administrator of Lakshadweep in October 2019. Prior to this, he was an interlocutor for the Centre to Jammu and Kashmir.
Sharma was a 1976-batch IPS officer and belonged to the Kerala cadre. In 1997, he was awarded the prestigious Indian Police Medal for the meritorious service. In 2003, he also received the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others condoled the death of Sharma.
"Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long lasting contributions to India's policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.
President Kovind said the demise of Sharma is shocking. "An outstanding police officer, Shri Sharma’s expertise in internal security was particularly noteworthy. My deepest condolences to his family and friends," he added.
Amit Shah tweeted, "Deeply anguished to learn about the passing away of Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma ji. He served the nation with utmost devotion as a dedicated officer of the Indian Police Service. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti".
Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said Sharma served the nation with utmost devotion and handled many important assignments during his remarkable career. "Deeply saddened to know that Administrator of Lakshadweep Dineshwar Sharma ji is no more with us. My deepest condolences to his family," he added.
