Lakhimpur Kheri Viral Video: BJP MLA Yogesh Verma Gets SLAPPED In Front Of Cops By Advocate

UP: A dramatic incident occurred when an advocate slapped BJP MLA Yogesh Verma In Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. Following the slap, Verma's supporters retaliated by attacking the advocate, leading to a physical altercation. The police intervened in an attempt to restore order.

According to an ABP News report, the advocate was identified as the president of the local Bar Association, Awadhesh Singh. The incident has escalated tensions just ahead of the upcoming Urban Cooperative Bank management committee elections in the area.

Uttar Pradesh: In Lakhimpur, tensions flared during the Urban Cooperative Bank election as Sadar MLA Yogesh Verma and Bar Association President Avadhesh Singh clashed pic.twitter.com/qF9mFi5Mps — IANS (@ians_india) October 9, 2024

What Is The Controversy About?

This incident comes amid a growing controversy involving the elections, as a letter from the district BJP president, Sunil Singh and MLA Yogesh Verma has surfaced, requesting the postponement of the elections. However, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sanjay Singh clarified that the elections will proceed as scheduled. Additionally, allegations have surfaced that the voter list for the election was tampered with, as some members accused individuals of tearing the list.

The election process is set to commence on October 14, with voting and the counting of votes scheduled for the same day. Reports indicate that around 12,000 shareholders are eligible to vote in these elections. The nomination process was supposed to start on Wednesday, followed by the withdrawal of nominations on October 10. The final voter list was to be released on October 11, along with the allocation of election symbols.

Despite the ongoing tensions and accusations, ADM Sanjay Singh reaffirmed that the elections will be conducted fairly and on time. On the other hand, MLA Yogesh Verma has accused the election process of being fraudulent, further fueling the controversy surrounding the upcoming election.