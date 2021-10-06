Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Uttar Pradesh police detains Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Acharya Pramod in Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday detained Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Acharya Pramod in Moradabad, who were on their way to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the deceased farmers' families

Earlier today, a 5-member Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi was stopped by security personnel on Lucknow airport while they were on their way to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Gandhi was stopped from leaving the airport, hours after the Uttar Pradesh government ostensibly gave him permission to visit violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have left for Lakhimpur Kheri from Sitapur to meet the families of farmers who died on Sunday. A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party has already reached the area.

Besides Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his Punjb counterpart Charanjit Channi, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and Deepender Hooda are part of the team.

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha met the family of deceased farmer Lovepreet in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday. After this, they will meet another deceased farmer Raman Kashyap's family.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday to meet families of deceased farmers.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 07:16 PM IST