Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP police summons Ashish Mishra again after he fails to appear; father says son not absconding

Lucknow: Not caring a hoot to the summon given by the UP Police in the Lakhimpur case the prime accused Ashish Mishra did not turn up on Friday to record his statement. The district police of Lakhimpur pasted another notice at the residence of Ashish’s father, union home minister for state, Ajay Mishra in this regard on Friday giving time till tomorrow morning to produce himself at the crime branch office.

Meanwhile the union minister Ajay Mishra has said that his son is not absconding but staying at residence. He said son Ashish will obey the summon and produce himself before the police. Minister was in Lucknow on Friday to attend the organizational meeting Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Awadh region. He said that had it been the case with some other political parties no FIR would have been lodged. He said that despite him being on such a big post, FIR was lodged in this cases and son is ready to face legal action. Another BJP legislator from Lakhimpur, Romi Sahani who was accompanying union minister to Lucknow, said that Ashish Mishra would reach crime branch police station tomorrow. He said that Ashish would fully cooperate in the investigation and is not absconding at all.

Earlier rumors floated that Ashish Mishra had left for Nepal to save himself from the police action. The BJP legislator Sahani said that let there be a proper investigation and people to come to know about the truth behind the incident.

It may be mentioned that eight people including four farmers died in Tikonia area of Lakhimpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday after a car owned by the son of union minister of state for home affairs, Ajay Mishra rammed into a procession organized to protest against farm laws.

The incident had sent shock waves in the entire state with the entire opposition as well farmers had hit the road in protest against this incident. The agitating farmers had lodged an FIR in this regard naming Ashish Mishra and few unidentified persons. While two of the accomplice of Ashish were arrested on Thursday, he is yet to come before police, which has been serving him notices.

Meanwhile in the status report filed by the UP government before the Supreme Court it has been revealed that two FIRs were lodged in the Lakhimpur case. While one was lodged by the farmers, another by Sumit Jaiswal who was in one of the vehicle that crushed people. In the FIR lodged by Sumit Jaiswal it has been stated unidentified people stopped his vehicle and assaulted in which the driver, two friend and one scribe was killed.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 07:44 PM IST