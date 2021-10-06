Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Top government source rules out resignation of MoS Home Ajay Mishra

New Delhi: A top government source on Wednesday ruled out the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra after he clarified to his boss Amit Shah that neither he nor his son Ashish Mishra, alias Monu, was present in Lakhimpur Kheri, his hometown, at the time of the violence that erupted there on Sunday.

Mishra met Shah to clarify that the car which ran over a farmer belonged to his son Ashish, but it was being driven by his driver and not by his son as alleged by the opposition leaders. He told the Home Minister that the UP Police has already started an investigation and the truth will come out once the investigation is complete.

Sources said Mishra gave a new twist to the violence in his submission to Shah, pointing out that it were the agitating farmers blocking the road who attacked a convoy of cars sent by his son to receive UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya. The latter was invited as a chief guest to a wrestling tournament (Dangal) that the Mishra family has been organising for the past 35 years. Maybe, the driver lost balance due to stoning and ran over some farmers, he contended.

Mishra claimed his son Ashish was busy on Sunday from 9 AM to 5 PM in the conduct of the wrestling tournament at Banvirpur village, some four-and-a-half km from the incident. He said the police was reluctant to register an FIR against his son since he was not present on the crime spot, but it agreed to accept the farmers' FIR to pacify them.

The investigation will establish that his son was not there; the videos of the wrestling match will also establish he was not on the spot, it was submitted.

Sources said Shah was happy on being told that Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, one of the top leaders spearheading the farmers' protest at Delhi’s borders, personally intervened and brought the situation under control by negotiating with the UP officials and asked the agitated farmers to disperse after the officials agreed for a judicial probe and awarding of compensation to the victims, both killed and wounded.

Shah reportedly admonished Mishra for using provocative language against farmers who had assembled to disrupt the family function organised by his son; he had said that he would teach them a lesson. Sources said Mishra denied having made any such utterances.

