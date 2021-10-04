Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Sack MoS Home Ajay Mishra, demands Samyukta Kisan Morcha in a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding that Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra be sacked in connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

"Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni should be immediately dismissed from his post, and a case should be filed against him for inciting violence and spreading communal hatred. The Union minister's son, Ashish Mishra "Monu", and his fellow goons should be immediately booked under IPC section 302 (murder) and arrested immediately," the letter read.

The umbrella body of farmer unions also demanded an investigation of the incident by an SIT under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

It also demanded the sacking of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his alleged remarks against farmers.

On Sunday, Khattar talked about "tit for tat" during a meeting of the BJP's Kisan Morcha in Chandigarh when he told the gathering to form groups of 500 to 1,000 and be prepared to even go to jail.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 02:56 PM IST