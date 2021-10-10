Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Rahul Gandhi-led delegation seeks President Kovind's appointment to present detailed memorandum on incident

The Congress party on Sunday sought an appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind for a 7-member party delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to present a detailed memorandum of facts on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reported news agency ANI.

According to the letter, the Congress delegation will consist of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury besides Rahul Gandhi who will lead the delegation. "The shocking incident of broad day massacre of farmers in Lakhimpur Khiri in Uttar Pradesh has shaken the conscience of the entire nation. Even more tragic are the open warnings given by the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni consequent trampling of farmers under a Thar Jeep owned by the Minister and his family," said the Congress in its letter.

"Farmers, who were eyewitnesses, have openly stated that they were run over by vehicle being driven by the son of the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs. Despite all-around protests and intervention of the Supreme Court, no decisive action has been taken either against the guilty or against the Minister," read the letter further.

"A delegation of the Congress Party seeks an appointment with your good self on priority at the earliest to present a detailed memorandum of facts," it added.

The development comes a day after Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra was arrested in connection with the matter.

Ashish Mishra was arrested last night, after 11 hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh Police, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident case and was later sent to judicial custody.

As many as eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3. Earlier, Congress delegation including Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the kin of deceased farmer Lovpreet Singh in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 01:29 PM IST