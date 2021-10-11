Video and Photos: Priyanka Gandhi, other Congress leaders observe 'maun vrat' to protest against Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, along with other party leaders and workers demonstrated protest in the form of 'maun vrat' on Monday over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

While Priyanka and other senior Congress leaders observed maun in Lucknow, many other Congress leaders including Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar and former Union ministers Ashwini Kumar and Krishna Tirath decided to give 'silent treatment' and observed a maun vrat near the lieutenant governor's office in the capital. Indian Youth Congress leaders and workers also sat on a maun vrat at the Jantar Mantar.

The Congress leaders sat on dharna demanding the resignation and dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Notably, Ajay Mishra's son was arrested on Saturday by the UP police in connection with the killing of farmers who were mowed down allegedly by Mishra's son while he was driving an SUV. He was produced before a court late on Saturday night and was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Mha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Shiv Sena, and NCP announced 'Maharashtra bandh' on Monday while many leaders and party workers came on the street across Maharashtra to demonstrate protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 04:19 PM IST