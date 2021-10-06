Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS Home Ajay Mishra meets Union Minister Amit Shah amid opposition's call for his resignation

New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra is in the pillory over his alleged involvement in the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri, on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence.

The meeting lasted over half an hour and it is understood that Mishra made his position clear, not once but twice, that neither he nor his son was present at the site of the violence. (ref: NDTV)

The meeting came amid opposition calls for the Minister’s sacking; top government sources, however, ruled out his resignation. Earlier, the minister went to his office in the North Block and stayed there for a while.

Ashish Mishra has been named in an FIR lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the violence on Sunday for allegedly mowing down farmers who were protesting Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the Union Minister's ancestral village.

A total of nine persons, including a local journalist and four farmers, were killed in the incident.

The FIR against Ashish Mishra charges him with murder and causing death by negligence, but the subsequent police inaction is fuelling the anger of the farmers as well as opposition leaders.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:08 PM IST