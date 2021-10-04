Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra refutes accusations, says 'I wasn't in car'

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, who is facing the accusations of allegedly ramming his car over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday has refuted all allegations that he was part of the convoy. According to a NDTV report, Ashish Mishra said, "I was not in the car. I was at my paternal home in Banwirpur village where a wrestling match was being organised. I was there from the morning till the end of the event,

"The programme that was happening was an ancestral one. It has been going on for around 35 years... We have a tradition that when we have guests, we send two-three vehicles to receive them... the Mahindra Thar was my vehicle, one of our workers had a Toyota Fortuner and there was a smaller car."

Mishra said, "It's not correct that the Fortuner mowed down farmers. The truth is that our worker went to receive the Honourable Deputy Chief Minister. The Thar SUV that was in the front was attacked with sticks and stones." "The driver Hari Om was injured or may have died in that attack. The car lost its balance and overturned. That's how these two people who are being called farmers must have been injured," he added.

"People who did such things cannot be called farmers. India's farmers are not so heartless and cruel. The fault lies with the people who are leading the farmers' organisation. This is a democracy everyone has the right to have their say and wave their flag but peacefully," he said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government today announced that a retired High Court judge will probe the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and that the families of the four farmers killed in the incident will be given Rs 45 lakh compensation.

The government will also give Rs 10 lakh to those injured in the violence, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi.

Two FIRs have been registered in connection with Sunday's violence that broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters who were demonstrating against a visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 06:51 PM IST