Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS Ajay Mishra meets with Amit Shah after murder case filed against son

Union Minister Ajay Mishra on Wednesday met with Home Minister Amit Shah amid allegations that his son had been actively involved in the recent clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. As per the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, his son Ashish had arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed them down. Towards the end, they alleged that he also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly by trying to run a vehicle over him. An FIR levelling murder charges has also been filed.

Mishra however insists that the accusations are baseless. Even as he admits that the car embroiled in the altercation was registered to him, he insisted that neither he nor his son were present at the spot where the incident took place.

"The party high command has not summoned me. I will be reaching New Delhi by tonight or tomorrow as I have work and appointments lined up," he told news agency ANI via phone.

"Why should I resign on the basis of morality, I have no involvement in the whole incident. I was at the event venue, which was 4 km away from the incident. There is enough evidence that neither I nor my son was at the site of the incident," he was quoted as saying.

The FIR lodged against Ashish Mishra Monu accuses the minister's son of serious charges. As per the FIR, four of the victims were mowed down by a vehicle allegedly being driven by him. The FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 for murder, 304-A for causing death due to reckless driving, 120-B for criminal conspiracy, 147 for rioting, 279 for rash driving, 338 for causing grievous injuries to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, along with other sections at the Tikunia police station.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 01:38 PM IST