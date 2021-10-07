Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Dharnas, detention and march go on in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: With SC taking note of Lakhimpur case and issuing notice to Uttar Pradesh government, congress led by Priyanka Gandhi continued with its agitations and other programmes against the brutal incident.

After meeting with families of the deceased farmers in Lakhimpur on Wednesday, congress general secretary Priyanka headed for Behraich on Thursday. One farmers from Behraich also died in Lakhimpur incident while he had gone there to participate in the protest march. On way to Behraich from Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi was stopped in Ghaghra Ghat, Barabnaki by district administration. The administration refused to let her go in a large convoy. Priyanka Gandhi sat on dharna at Ghaghra Ghat for about an hour. Later on the police allowed her to go to Behraich with another congress leader and former MP, PL Punia and two others.

The state police also had to scuffle with Punjab congress Chief Navjot Singh Siddhu in Saharanpur where he reached with over one thousand party workers. Siddhu was marching towards Lakhimpur to meet the farmer’s families. While UP Police detained Siddhu at the Sarsawan police station for two hours, he was allowed to go Lakhimpur in the evening with only 25 party men.

In Lucknow, the congressmen staged dharna outside Governor’s residence after they were denied entry inside for submitting memorandum. UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lalllu, legislator party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona, legislator Deepak Singh and other had gone to Governor’s residence to submit memorandum regarding Lakhimpur incident. When denied time, congress leaders sat on dharna outside Governor’s residence. Later in the evening, he was allowed to meet.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:20 PM IST