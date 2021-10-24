e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 07:57 AM IST

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Union minister's son Ashish Mishra hospitalised with dengue symptoms

IANS
Photo Credit: PTI

Photo Credit: PTI

Advertisement

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Ashish Mishra, son of union minister Ajay Mishra Teni and the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, is reportedly suffering from dengue and has been hospitalised.

According to sources, Ashish's health deteriorated and he had to be admitted to the jail hospital.

Ashish who was taken on police remand on Friday, had complained of fever and his blood reports on Saturday confirmed that he was suffering from dengue.

He was admitted to the jail hospital at 10.p.m on Saturday after his condition deteriorated.

Ashish Mishra was arrested in connection with the violence that was triggered after he allegedly ran his car over protesting farmers in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws was staging a demonstration against the visit of UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3.

Two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist were killed in the violence that followed. Meanwhile, three more persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the case, taking the total number of arrests to 13.

ALSO READ

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 3 more arrested, 13 so far including Ashish Mishra Teni
Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 07:57 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal