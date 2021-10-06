Lakhimpur Kheri incident: New video surfaces shows man claiming minister's son was there

The Lakhimpur Kheri hit-and-run case is becoming intriguing by the day. A video has surfaced on social media showing a police official interrogating a man. The man, with blood trickling down his cheek, is sitting on the ground and a police officer is questioning him.

In the video, the man says he was in a black Fortuner, the second car, that had five people in it and he was sitting in the back. A video had earlier gone viral showing a Thar running over protesting farmers and a black Fortuner behind the SUV that hit the farmers.

According to a report by NDTV, the man claimed the vehicle belonged to a former Congress MP. When the police officer asks who was in the Thar, the man says "Bhaiya ke saath thi." According to NDTV, the "Bhaiya" is a reference to Ashish Mishra, Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son.

The veracity of the video is yet to be verified.

The investigation is still on and the said man in the video has not been arrested yet, neither has any complaint been filed. It needs to be seen if he emerges as a potential witness in the case.

Fallout for Ajay Mishra

Earlier, while reiterating that his son was not present at the spot when the Lakhimpur Kheri incident took place, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra Teni on Wednesday said that the car lost balance after being attacked by the protestors and ran over a few people present there.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Teni said, "My son was not there in the car. He was at the venue of the event. There is enough evidence that the stones were pelted which injured the driver. The driver was unconscious, the car lost its balance and ran over a few people present there." The MoS alleged that the driver was lynched and the mob later set the car on the fire.

"I was not present at the site. I am describing the incident as seen in the videos. One of our party workers has also given his statement. He has said that the people in the car ran to save their lives after the car was attacked. Even his cell phone was left behind in the car."

Meanwhile, after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, top government sources have said that there is no possibility of Junior minister Ajay Mishra resignation.

The Lakhimpur Kheri incident

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 04:40 PM IST