Lakhimpur Kheri case: Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son gets bail in poll season

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

But Ashish may not get to walk out of the jail just yet. A deeper look at the order reveals that the court has not granted him bail on all the counts he has been charged with; especially, there is no mention of IPC section 302 and 120 B; the two sections pertain to murder and criminal conspiracy, respectively.

While granting bail, the Allahabad High Court has also raised questions about some of the charges listed by the police against Ashish, including firing at protesters. The court observed that the FIR wrongly ascribed the firing incident to Ashish, since no bullet wounds were found on the bodies of the deceased farmers. The only injuries were those sustained when hit by the vehicle.

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case in toto, it is evident that as per the FIR, the role of firing has been assigned to the applicant (Ashish Mishra) for killing the protesters, but during the course of investigation, no such firearm injuries were found either on the body of any of the deceased or on the body of any injured person," the court said.

While farmers’ outfits had alleged that Ashish was inside the car that ran over the four farmers, the Union minister's son has denied the claims. While granting bail to Ashish, the Allahabad High Court said that there might be a possibility that the driver of the vehicle that mowed down the protesting farmers speeded to save himself.

The court also observed that it cannot shut its eyes to the killing of three persons sitting inside the Thar vehicle, including the driver, who were lynched by the protesters. Photographs have "clearly revealed the brutality of the protesters", the court said.

The court further said that Mishra is accused of inciting the SUV driver to run over the farmers. "Thereafter, the prosecution alleged that the applicant provoked the driver of the vehicle to crush the protesters, however, the driver along with two others, who were in the vehicle, had been killed by the protesters."

Ashish, the court observed, had appeared before the Investigating officer when he was summoned and a charge sheet has already been filed. "In such circumstances, this court is of the view that the applicant is entitled to be released on bail," said the high court.

Bail for Mishra elicited strong political reactions with the opposition reiterating the charge that the ruling BJP is going all out to protect its own ilk. Priyanka Gandhi raised the issue at a rally and asked: "Why has the minister not been sacked?"

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra questioned how Ashish qualified for bail. "3 basic principles of bail are that accused should NOT be able to: 1. Intimidate witnesses 2. Destroy evidence 3. Be a flight risk. How does Ashish Mishra satisfy bail condition 1? Sitting minister's son, arrested only after 3 days, gets bail in election season?" she tweeted.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 11:32 PM IST