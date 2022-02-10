Lakhimpur Kheri case: Opposition fumes after Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail

Lucknow: Bail to union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra who had crushed peacefully agitating farmers from his vehicle has given a chance to the opposing to attack ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) amidst of assembly polls. While the polling for the first phase of UP assembly elections on 58 seats in 11 western districts was going on Thursday, High Court granted bail to the minister’s son.

Soon after the bail, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Choudhury tweeted, "Char Kisan Ko Raunda, Char Mahine Mein Jamanat (Crushed four farmers and got bail in four months)." RLD has forged an alliance with Samajwadi Party and is posing challenge to ruling BJP in west UP. The farmers from the western UP were mostly active in the movement against farm laws under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU).

The BKU leader Rakesh Tikait too raised question on the bail and said that he would take up the issue among farmers. He said that why is bail being granted in such a serious case. Can a common person get bail in such a case so early?

The Congress general secretary and in charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting in Rampur said that the prime accused in the massacre of farmers got bail. The Prime Minister did not remove his father who is still a union minister and now his accused son would roam free.

It may be mentioned that eight people including four farmers were killed in Lakhimpur early October this year while they were taking out a protest march against farm laws. Two vehicles owned by Ashish Mishra, son of the union home minister for state Ajay Mishra and his aide Ankit Das had crushed four farmers and a journalist to death in the incident. Later on, the irate mob had beaten three people to death.

On Thursday, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court granted bail to Ashish Mishra. The hearing in the case was completed few days back and now after submitting bail bond, Ashish would be released from jail on Friday.

Bail to MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son might cost dear to ruling BJP with elections in agri belt of Terai and Rohilkhand region are due in next two weeks. While opposition parties would raise this issue during campaign, the farmer’s body too might start agitation.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 11:01 PM IST