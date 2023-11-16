'Lahore Close Monitoring Rajasthan Elections', Says BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri; Stirring Controversy Once Again (Video)

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri |

Apart from India, Pakistan has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming Rajasthan elections, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri said on Tuesday during a public address. Known for his controversial remarks against Samajwadi Party MP Danish Ali parliamentary proceedings in September, Bidhuri's latest statement has once again stirred controversy.

Speaking at an election rally in Tonk, Bidhuri asserted that Lahore, in particular, has been monitoring the Tonk seat, which is crucial as it sees Congress MLA and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot as a prominent contender. Rajasthan is set to go to polls on November 25, and both Congress and the BJP have been campaigning in the state with fervour.

Bidhuri, who is Lok Sabha MP from South Delhi, made serious allegations during his address, claiming that certain people in Tonk provided shelter to members of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

"Lahore is keeping an eye on the elections being held here. We have to take care that laddus are not distributed anywhere in Lahore after the elections," Bidhuri said. The remarks have sparked a controversy, drawing criticism from various quarters.

Bidhuri is not new to controversy

In September, Bidhuri was condemned across party lines for using unparliamentary language against SP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha proceedings. He bombarded Ali with abuses such as "extremist", "pimp" and "terrorist", prompting the remarks to be expunged. He was later given a show-cause notice for his comments. However, no further action was taken against the controversial MP, who has previously called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "pimp".

