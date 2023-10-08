LAHDC-Kargil Polls: Congress-NC Alliance Sweeps First Local Election Held After Abrogation Of Article 370

PTI

The Congress-National Conference alliance appears poised for a massive victory in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections held in Kargil, marking a clear win over the BJP. This election is particularly significant as it is the first local election held following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which restructured Ladakh as a Union Territory.

Vote counting for the 26-seat hill council commenced this morning, and the alliance has secured 15 seats, surpassing the halfway mark required for a majority after tallying the results for 18 seats. The BJP has secured victories in two seats as of now, with counting ongoing for the remaining eight seats. A total of 85 candidates contested for the 26 seats.

Opposition fought election as referendum on Article 370 abrogation

The Opposition viewed the elections as a gauge of public sentiment regarding the Center's decision to revoke Article 370.

Throughout the voting process, the majority of voters discussed identity-related concerns stemming from the abrogation and the perceived lack of democratic representation under the Union Territory administration.

Numerous voters expressed their desire for a reunion with Jammu and Kashmir, citing perceived shortcomings in the Union Territory experiment.

During a campaign rally, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and leader of the National Conference, Omar Abdullah, called on voters to convey a decisive message of either support or rejection of the NDA government's decision on August 5, 2019.

Prior to this, the Ladakh administration had refused to grant the "plough" symbol to National Conference candidates, resulting in a legal dispute that ultimately led to the Supreme Court postponing the elections, which were initially scheduled for September 10.

