Ladakh Tragedy: HM Amit Shah Expresses Deep Condolences Over Tragic Loss Of Lives Of 5 Army Soldiers Swept Away In Mishap

New Delhi, June 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday condoled the loss of lives of five Indian Army personnel whose T-72 tank was swept away in the Shyok River near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, defence officials said on Saturday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda also expressed their condolences on the demise of Indian Army personnel.

Taking to X, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I am saddened by the news of the accident during the military exercise in Ladakh. I express my condolences to the families of the brave soldiers who lost their lives in this accident. The whole country is with the families of the brave soldiers."

लद्दाख में सैन्य अभ्यास के दौरान हुए हादसे की सूचना से मन व्यथित है। इस हादसे में अपना जीवन गँवाने वाले वीर जवानों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ। पूरा देश वीर जवानों के परिजनों के साथ है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 29, 2024

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on X expressed his pain over the loss of five Indian Army soldiers in the accident in Ladakh. Sarma said, "Deeply pained by the loss of 5 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident in Ladakh. My deepest condolences to their family members in this hour of grief. The nation will always remember their sacrifices for the motherland."

Deeply pained by the loss of 5 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident in Ladakh.



My deepest condolences to their family members in this hour of grief. The nation will always remember their sacrifices for the motherland. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 29, 2024

Taking to 'X' Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, said that the entire country stands united with the bereaved families during this hour of grief.

Nadda said, "Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of our brave Army soldiers during a training activity in Ladakh. My deepest condolences go out to the families of these soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. Their brave and selfless dedication will always be remembered. The entire country stands united with the bereaved families during this hour of grief."

"On the night of June 28, while de-inducting from a military training activity, an army tank got struck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa, Eastern Ladakh, due to a sudden increase in the water level. Rescue teams rushed to the location, however, due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission didn't succeed and the tank crew lost their lives," Defence PRO, Leh said in a statement.

"Indian Army regrets the loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in Eastern Ladakh. Rescue operations are underway," the statement added.