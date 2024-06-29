 Ladakh Tragedy: Army Personnel Feared Dead In Daulat Beg Oldie As Water Level Surges During Tank Exercise
Ladakh Tragedy: Army Personnel Feared Dead In Daulat Beg Oldie As Water Level Surges During Tank Exercise

According to a report by PTI, five Army soldiers were swept away in flash floods near the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Representational Image

Ladakh: A mishap took place in the Daulat Beg Oldie area of Ladakh during a tank exercise of crossing the river on Friday. The incident took place due to a sudden increase in water levels in the sector. According to a report, the loss of lives of Army personnel is feared. However, the exact number of casualties is unknown. More details are awaited in the matter, said the report quoting Defence officials.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

