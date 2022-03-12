Ladakh stand-off: India, China agree to maintain security, stability

After another round of high-level military talks, India and China on Saturday affirmed that a resolution of the eastern Ladakh standoff would facilitate progress in bilateral relations besides helping restore peace in the region.

The two sides also agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the region and continue the dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, said a joint statement issued a day after the 15th round of military talks.

"They agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," the joint statement said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:36 PM IST