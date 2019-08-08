Ladakh MP bombarded with FB friend requests after Modi terms his speech ‘outstanding’

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the speech by Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Article 370 the day before in Parliament, the Ladakh MP on Wednesday revealed facing a problem of plenty - friendship requests on Facebook.

"I cannot accept more friend request on Facebook Account as the limit of 5000 is crossed. So may please hit like and stay tuned with my official Facebook page attached here," he said in a tweet on Wednesday while providing a link to his official Facebook page.

Modi on Tuesday said that Namgyal delivered "an outstanding speech in the Lok Sabha". "He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear!" Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also posted the link to his speech. In his 17-minute speech, Jamyang welcomed the government's decision on Kashmir and said the plea of the people of Ladakh had finally been accepted.

"Modi hain toh mumkin hain" (If Modi is there it is possible), he said. "Honourable member from Kashmir was saying after Article 370 is abolished what we would lose. Well I would say 'two families will lose their livelihood'," said Jamyang.

"Kashmir will now have a bright future," he said. The people from Kargil voted for Union Territory (UT) status in the 2014 parliamentary elections and it topped their manifesto even in the 2019 polls, Jamyang said.

"You can recall any war, Ladakhis have always sacrificed for the love of the nation", he added.