'Ladakh is not Kashmir': BBC called out for Imran Khan standard geography after confusing location of Galwan Valley

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has made many a strange statement over the years. From talking about Japan and Germany's shared borders to calling the entire continent of Africa an “emerging country” -- his geographical knowledge has left many bewildered.
But if Twitter comments are anything to go by, it would seem that he has a bit of competition. A little bit of fact-checking goes a long way when it comes to a news report and on Wednesday, BBC Breaking found itself under the scanner for their reportage of the recent Indo-China clashes that took place in eastern Ladakh.
You see, BBC had written about the "clash with Chinese forces in Kashmir", repeating the same in their article. Now, while the tweet remains, the article appears to have been updated with the correct location.
The opening sentence of the article now avoids all geographical mentions, now merely stating that it was a "disputed Himalayan border area".
Netzens however appear to have taken the infraction quite seriously. While the entire region has been part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the region has now been split into union territories. Under this, Jammu and Kashmir is a separate UT from Ladakh.
"You need to get your head out of Kashmir. There’s more in the world than just your agenda. Galwan is in Ladakh. How about some basic journalism first," wrote one Twitter user.
"Ladakh is not Kashmir @BBCBreaking REPEAT AFTER ME Ladakh is not Kashmir..." read a tweet.
"Dear @BBCBreaking , Galwan Valley is in Ladakh, not in Kashmir. You people should need to get your head out of Kashmir. Everything is not Kashmir so please stop tweeting like Pakistan PM Imran Khan," wrote another user.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)