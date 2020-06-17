'Ladakh is not Kashmir': BBC called out for Imran Khan standard geography after confusing location of Galwan Valley

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has made many a strange statement over the years. From talking about Japan and Germany's shared borders to calling the entire continent of Africa an “emerging country” -- his geographical knowledge has left many bewildered.

But if Twitter comments are anything to go by, it would seem that he has a bit of competition. A little bit of fact-checking goes a long way when it comes to a news report and on Wednesday, BBC Breaking found itself under the scanner for their reportage of the recent Indo-China clashes that took place in eastern Ladakh.

You see, BBC had written about the "clash with Chinese forces in Kashmir", repeating the same in their article. Now, while the tweet remains, the article appears to have been updated with the correct location.

The opening sentence of the article now avoids all geographical mentions, now merely stating that it was a "disputed Himalayan border area".