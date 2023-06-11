Ladakh: Fire And Fury Corps Expresses Regret, Assures Corrective Measures After Video Of Army Disposing Sewer Sludge In Village Stream Emerges

Ladakh: A video showing the disposal of sewer sludge in the Skara village stream by the army was posted on Twitter, following which the Fire and Fury corps expressed regret over the incident and took responsibility of taking necessary measures to correct the action.

A Twitter user named Stanzin Gawa took to Twitter to post a video of an army tanker disposing sewer sludge in the stream.

"It is reported that sewer sludge is being disposed in Skara village stream by army which is like a lifeline for agriculture activities & livestocks in the village. This threatens the risk spreading disease making the health of people & livestocks depending on this stream vulnerable. Village children’s health is also at risk due to such acts as they play in the stream during summer. Request concern authorities take appropriate measures to prohibit dumping of waste and sewage sludge in the stream," he wrote.

In response to the incident, the Fire and Fury Corps, the army division involved, took to Twitter to express regret over the incident. They clarified that the actions depicted in the video were an isolated occurrence and did not align with the sentiments of the Corps.

"We regret this one off incident which does not reflect sentiments of Fire and Fury Corps. We remain committed to Clean and Green Ladakh, in close coordination with civil administration. Necessary corrective measures being put in place," the Fire and Fury corps wrote on Twitter.

Gawa, satisfied by the response, said, "Appreciate @firefurycorps for taking note of the unfortunate act and taking necessary action. Jai Hind"